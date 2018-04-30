× Popular Hillcrest bakery is moving

SAN DIEGO – A popular bakery is on the move. After 10 years in the Hillcrest community, Babycakes will relocate its operations to the Paradise Hills neighborhood.

According to Babycakes, the bakery has outgrown its kitchen space on 5th Avenue and is moving to its new location at 2315 Reo Drive in June.

In addition to more space, the new location offers ample parking and will be conveniently located near the 805 and 54 freeways.

The business is looking to expand to the North County, East County, and at some point hope to reopen a store in Hillcrest. Babycakes currently has a storefront in Imperial Beach.