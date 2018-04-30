First members of migrant caravan begin asylum process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN YSIDRO, Calif. - Eight Central American migrants who caravanned to the San Ysidro Border crossing have been admitted into the United States and started filing claims for asylum Monday night.

Roughly 220 migrants from Central America are waiting at the border for access to the United States to ask for shelter because they claim their countries are too dangerous to live there.

The caravan is comprised of citizens from Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador.

The large group of people bussed and used trains for the last month to make it to the San Ysidro border.

“We are trying to establish what their needs are,” said Pablo Ordonez, the Consul General of Honduras. “We are really worried about the kids, a lot of them with colds.”

Many people crossing the border spoke about sympathizing with the suffering of the migrants but didn’t have an answer as to what to do with so many people.

“It looks like a refugee camp. They have tents going on and it’s blocked off now,” said Juan Perez a frequent border commuter.

Some folks did protest against the caravan and came prepared, waving an American flag.

“We have consulates and embassies in those countries that they’re free to apply. They don’t have to try this brute force attack to shove their way in.”



