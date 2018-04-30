× YouTube star Logan Paul announces he will no longer produce daily vlogs

LOS ANGELES — Renowned YouTube star, Logan Paul, broke the news to his 17 million subscribers that he will no longer produce daily vlogs.

new vlog…

the end of logan paul vlogs

important that you watch 😕 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) April 29, 2018

Most known for his infamous Vine page that has accumulated over four billion views, Logan Paul, 23, made the announcement on his YouTube channel over the weekend. The 16 minute heart-felt video reassured his followers he would continue to vlog, just not at the rate he’s been going.

Paul says he’s leaving the daily vlog life to focus on “different endeavors and exercise creativity.” He continued on to say “the vlog will never be finished as long as my heart stays thumping on this goddamn earth.”

In early January, Paul found himself in hot water after posting a controversial video from Japan that featured what appeared to be a suicide victim. YouTube punished Paul by temporarily suspending all revenue to his channel, which averages over three billion views.