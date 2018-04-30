Helicopter crashes east of Borrego Springs

BORREGO SPRINGS, Calif. – A sheriff’s helicopter located the wreckage of a helicopter in the desert east of Borrego Springs Monday afternoon.

The helicopter crew radioed shortly before 2:30 p.m. that they had located the helicopter in Borrego Sink Wash and that it was on its side in several pieces.

.@CALFIRESANDIEGO and units from @SDSheriff, Borrego Fire, and State Parks are at scene of a helicopter down north of Borrego Air Ranch airstrip and east of Borrego. #BorregoIC pic.twitter.com/Vt6VdH8JcO — CAL FIRE SAN DIEGO (@CALFIRESANDIEGO) April 30, 2018

Sheriff’s deputies and a rescue crews from Cal Fire were trying to reach the crash site, which is about 18 miles from Borrego Springs by road.

There was no immediate information on how many people were on the helicopter or what their conditions were.

