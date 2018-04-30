Gas prices remain unchanged for second straight day

SAN DIEGO– The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County remained unchanged Monday for the second consecutive day, holding at $3.643, its highest amount since August 2015.

The average price increased 17 of 18 days, including eight-tenths of a cent Saturday, before remaining steady Sunday and Monday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Monday’s average price is 3.5 cents more than one week ago, 12.1 cents higher than one month ago and 64 cents more than one year ago. San Diego County’s average price is 3.2 cents more than the state average and 83.2 cents more than the national average.

San Diego County’s average gas price has risen 52.1 cents since the start of the year.