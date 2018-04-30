Fire guts classroom at rural school in East County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULEVARD, Calif. -- A fire of destroyed a classroom Monday at an elementary school in the eastern San Diego County highlands, but nobody was hurt.

The blaze at Clover Flat Elementary School in Boulevard erupted shortly before 3 p.m., according to Cal Fire.

It took crews about 45 minutes to extinguish the flames, but the fire spread to and damaged two outbuildings on the campus in the 39600 block of Old Highway 80, said Issac Sanchez, a fire captain with the state agency. The cause of the blaze was under investigation, he said.

There were about 140 students and faculty at the school when the fire broke out, but teachers quickly escorted students to a safe area, Sanchez said. The only faculty member in the classroom where the fire started got out safely, he said.

