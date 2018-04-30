73-year-old woman crushed to death by her own car

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Accident investigators were working Monday to determine how a 73-year-old woman wound up getting fatally crushed by her own car outside her residence at a mobile home park near Otay Valley Regional Park.

A neighbor found the victim partially inside her 2018 Ford Fusion, unresponsive, at the residential complex in the 500 block of Orange Avenue in Chula Vista about 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

The sedan evidently had rolled into a stairway on the woman’s home, wedging her between the open driver’s side door and the body of the vehicle, Sgt. Tim Kahl said.

Investigators believe the victim may have gotten out of her car while it was still in gear, then realized it was moving forward unoccupied and was trying to stop it when it hit the structure, killing her.

The accident resulted in minor damage to the residence and car, Kahl said.

The name of the woman, who lived alone, was withheld pending family notification.