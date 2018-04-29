‘Pacman’ fire severely damages PB apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A Pacific Beach apartment blaze caused up to $100,000 in damage Sunday, and the item at the center of it all was a vintage "Pacman" gaming cabinet.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Battalion Chief Craig Newell said that an electrical charging unit sitting on top of the machine short-circuited and started the fire, and the plastics of the cabinet sent thick black smoke out of the apartment.

Newell said that fortunately no residents were home at the time of the blaze, and firefighters made their way across the street from a nearby station to make a "quick attack" on the fire.

The apartment is situated on top of a bicycle business but the firefighters' quick work prevented the store owners from having to close for the day.

No one was hurt in the fire, but Newell estimated the damage at $75,000 to $100,000.