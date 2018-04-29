Officials: No room at border crossing for migrant caravan

SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of asylum-seekers arrived at the US border Sunday after a highly-publicized trek north, but border officials said that they’ve “reached capacity” at the San Ysidro Port of Entry and won’t be able to process the caravan, Fox News reported.

“At this time, we have reached capacity at the San Ysidro port of entry for CBP officers to be able to bring additional persons traveling without appropriate entry documentation into the port of entry for processing,” Commissioner Kevin McAleenan told Fox in a statement.

On Sunday morning, migrants in the caravan gathered at Friendship Park in Tijuana and prepared to march to the border, where they planned to ask for asylum in the United States. Buses carrying members of the caravan reached Tijuana on Tuesday.

In anticipation of the final march, demonstrators lined both sides of the border on Sunday.

The migrants say they want a better life for themselves and their children, safe from violence and poverty in their primarily Central American home countries. The caravan is both a humanitarian and an activist mission, as organizers created the event to draw greater attention to the migrants’ plight.

Now the caravan may need to wait in Mexico as border officers first process the people already inside their facilities.

We will update this breaking news story as we learn more.