Man stabbed in Midway District parking lot

SAN DIEGO — A man suspected of stabbing another man in the stomach was apprehended at the scene of the crime by San Diego police, authorities said Sunday.

The stabbing happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday in a parking lot off Midway Drive near Rosecrans Street in the Midway District, where a San Diego police officer had been flagged down to respond to a report of a fight taking place, according to the San Diego Union Tribune.

That officer said he saw a 56-year-old man bleeding from the stomach.

The victim told the officer that he’d been stabbed by the man standing near him, according to police.

Medics took the wounded man to the hospital, where he is expected to recover.

Officer Robert Heims told local media that the other man was taken into police custody.