Early-morning fire damages Mira Mesa apartment

SAN DIEGO — A fire at a Mira Mesa apartment complex damaged a unit and displaced six people and two pets Sunday.

Dispatchers received a call about a fire at 5:08 a.m. in the 8300 block of Capricorn Way, San Diego Fire-Rescue Department spokesperson Monica Munoz said.

Firefighters were able to confine the blaze to one room in the two- bedroom apartment where it started, Munoz said.

The fire dealt an estimated $30,000 in damage to the building and $15,000 in damage to its contents, she said.

The fire was just off Camino Ruiz, about a half mile north of Mira Mesa Boulevard.