Dozens of Central Americans expected ask for asylum at U.S. border

SAN DIEGO — As dozens prepared to present themselves at the San Ysidro Port of Entry Sunday, more uncertainty lay ahead for a group of Central Americans who are seeking asylum from the U.S. government — undeterred by fierce criticism from President Trump.

Some members of the Pueblo Sin Fronteras Caravan may have to remain in Tijuana for a while longer before they can be processed by U.S. authorities at the San Ysidro Port of Entry, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Pete Flores, director of field operations in San Diego for the agency, said on Saturday that “depending on port circumstances at the time of arrival, individuals may need to wait in Mexico as CBP officers work to process those already within our facilities.”

The Central Americans would not be the first group to be forced to wait in Mexico. When thousands of Haitians sought entry at San Ysidro in 2016, CBP worked with Mexican officials to accept limited numbers each day so as not to overwhelm the port’s processing capacity.

