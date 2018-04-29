Deputies nab man suspected of carjacking Amazon delivery truck

SAN DIEGO — Deputies in Fallbrook responded to a call from an Amazon driver who said a man blocked the roadway with trashcans and started yelling at him before hopping into the victim’s work truck and speeding off.

The driver first encountered the man trying to block his path on North Ridge Drive at around 4:15 p.m. Sunday. After the strange encounter, the Amazon driver ran away from the man on foot. That’s when the carjacker hopped into the truck and sped off.

Deputies said they later found the truck parked outside the home of 34-year-old Jeffery Shoneff, a Fallbrook resident. Deputies said Shoneff had been unloading the truck’s packages into his home.

When authorities arrived, Shoneff fled inside his residence. But deputies were able to negotiate with him and take the man into custody without incident.

He was booked into the Vista Detention Facility for robbery and theft-related charges.

The Amazon driver’s truck and its contents were returned.