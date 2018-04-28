Special needs students celebrated at ‘A Night to Remember’ prom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO-- Hundreds of special needs students gathered for A Night to Remember Prom Friday night.

The students owned the night with glamorous outfits and dance moves.

Parents were not allowed, but loved watching their kids through a video feed at a watch party.

A Night to Remember was founded by Rob and Cheryl Shields in 2011 , who were inspired to organize a prom for special needs students in San Diego County.

The organization provided corsages, hair and makeup artists and even tiaras.

The prom is held once a year and its founders say it's a night that never gets old.