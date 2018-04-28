Police looking for female suspect in Logan Heights stabbing

SAN DIEGO– A 22-year-old man was stabbed while walking home in Logan Heights and authorities are looking for his female attacker.

The stabbing was reported at 1:30 a.m. in the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue, said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The victim was walking home when a female suspect ran up behind him and stabbed him three times, Heims said. The victim suffered two stab wounds to his left and arm and one to his abdomen, he said.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life- threatening injuries, Heims said.

The suspect was described as being in her 20s and wearing a black sweatshirt and gray leggings.

It wasn’t clear whether the victim and the suspect are acquainted.