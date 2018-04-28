Man sleeping on sidewalk killed in hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO — Authorities are looking for the driver of a silver Honda Accord who ran over a man sleeping on a sidewalk in Hillcrest Saturday.

The hit-and-run was reported at 11:01 p.m. Friday at 3590 Normal St., said San Diego police Officer Robert Heims.

The Honda was traveling south on Normal Street when it veered to the right. The Honda went over the sidewalk, running over a man who was sleeping on it, Heims said.

The Honda continued through some bushes, hitting a vehicle parked in the parking lot. The Honda then made a U-turn and left the parking lot southbound Normal Street and then eastbound University Avenue, Heims said.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Heims said.

Authorities said there should be front-end damage to the Honda.