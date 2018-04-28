Gas prices continue to climb, again

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose eight-tenths of a cent Saturday to $3.643, its highest amount since August 2015.

The average price has increased 17 of the past 18 days, rising 9.3 cents, including six-tenths of a cent on Friday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is 4.4 cents more than one week ago, 13.1 cents higher than one month ago and 63.6 cents greater than one year ago. It has risen 52.1 cents since the start of the year.