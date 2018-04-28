× Forecasters warn of gusty winds across SoCal

SAN DIEGO — Gusty winds were forecast in San Diego this weekend.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory for mountain and desert regions of eastern San Diego County, to be in effect until 5 a.m. Monday.

Winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 60 mph along desert slopes, were predicted, according to the NWS.

The windy weather was expected to be at its strongest on Sunday. Blowing dust and sand could limit visibility to a mile or less in some areas, and the conditions could make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles like semi-trucks and campers, forecasters said.

Some sections of Imperial, Riverside, San Bernardino and Los Angeles counties were also under wind advisories that will expire Sunday night and Monday morning, forecasters said.