Debate rages as Del Mar Fairgrounds hosts ‘Gun Prom’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Amid a heated debate about whether gun shows should continue being held at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, a Second Amendment political action committee held its annual fundraising dinner there Saturday.

Nearly 600 people gathered at the fairgrounds for the San Diego County Gun Owners Second Amendment Celebration Dinner -- a formal event informally dubbed the “gun prom."

Organizers say the event's goal is to protect their right to bear arms and promote gun safety.

Opponents -- many of them the same activists who oppose the continuation of Del Mar's annual gun show -- told FOX 5 that the event unhealthily "glorifies guns," and that its nickname shows insensitivity to recent school shootings.