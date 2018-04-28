× 3 shot at Oceanside house party

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Three men were shot when gunfire erupted at an Oceanside house party Saturday night, the San Diego Union-Tribune reports. The gunshots sent the party’s estimated 100 attendees scrambling.

The three men were dropped off at Tri-City Medical Center shortly after the shooting. Two of the victims were in critical condition, according to the U-T.

Tri-City staff confirmed to FOX 5 that the three victims were dropped off at the hospital at around 7:30 p.m., though the hospital was unsure if the person who dropped the men off had stayed on scene.

Nearby off Vista Way, Oceanside Police Department had blocked off portions of the roadway for an investigation outside the party.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.