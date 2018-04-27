× Sites around county will take unused prescription drugs at Saturday event

SAN DIEGO — San Diegans will have a chance to dispose of unused or unwanted medicine at dozens of sites around the county Saturday as part of National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The effort organized by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration aims to collect excess medicine such as opiates that could end up being abused.

Over 50 percent of people who abused prescription painkillers said they obtained the drugs for free from family or friends, according to several recent National Surveys on Drug Use and Health.

Residents can bring their unwanted drugs to various locations Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., including at San Diego Police Department division stations and Sheriff’s Department substations.

A complete list of locations is available at http://www.takebackday.dea.gov.