San Diego cold cases reviewed for link to ‘Golden State Killer’

SAN DIEGO — FOX 5 News has confirmed the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing local cold cases for possible links to Joseph James DeAngelo, the suspect in the “Golden State Killer” cases.

DeAngelo, a former cop, appeared in court in Sacramento Friday to face murder charges in the 1978 deaths of Katie and Brian Magfiore. The 72-year-old defendant did not enter a plea.

The “Golden State Killer” is considered the most prolific unsolved mass-murder case in recent history. Investigators with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office arrested DeAngelo Wednesday. They say they tracked him down through DNA submitted by a relative to an ancestry website.

In addition to attorneys reviewing local cold cases, FOX 5 has learned of two other San Diego ties to the suspect. DeAngelo trained at the old Navy Training Center, which was closed and redeveloped into what known today as Liberty Station in Point Loma.

FOX 5 also confirmed the Golden State Killer’s 27th victim now lives in San Diego County. Margaret Wardlow was 13 years old when she was raped at her Sacramento home.

After DeAgnelo’s arrest, Margaret Wardlow appeared live on The FOX 5 News with Kathleen Bade.

Wardlow told Bade she was relieved and felt triumphant. Wardlow says she will try to be at all of DeAngelo’s court appearances.

