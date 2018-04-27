New downtown trolley station opens Sunday

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has unveiled its first new trolley station in more than a decade, and city leaders gathered Friday to celebrate.

The Courthouse Station, at the south side of C Street between State and Union streets, will replace the American Plaza station as the new endpoint to Metropolitan Transit System’s Orange Line, which serves nine million passengers annually.

The station will begin serving passengers Sunday.

It’s the first new trolley station in the city since 2005.

Apart from being located outside the city’s new 22-story courthouse, which opened late 2017, the trolley station is located within access to 44,500 jobs, according to MTS.

Station construction began in August.