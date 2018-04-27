× Mike Pence to visit border Monday

WASHINGTON — Vice President Pence is going back to the US-Mexico border next week, visiting the Imperial County border town of Calexico on Monday, according to an administration official.

This is the second time he has visited the border as Vice President. He was at the Texas-Mexico border in February.

The trip comes at the end of a California fundraising swing, which he departs for this weekend. He’ll be in Beverly Hills and Malibu with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.