Mike Pence to visit border Monday

Republican vice presidential nominee Mike Pence listens during the Vice Presidential Debate with Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Kaine at Longwood University on October 4, 2016 in Farmville, Virginia. This is the second of four debates during the presidential election season and the only debate between the vice presidential candidates. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — Vice President Pence is going back to the US-Mexico border next week, visiting the Imperial County border town of Calexico on Monday, according to an administration official.
This is the second time he has visited the border as Vice President. He was at the Texas-Mexico border in February.
The trip comes at the end of a California fundraising swing, which he departs for this weekend. He’ll be in Beverly Hills and Malibu with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy.
