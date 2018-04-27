× Meter cop lends a hand to broken down driver

SAN DIEGO — It’s not often that the sight of parking enforcement behind your car can bring a smile to your face.

But that was the case on 9th Avenue and Market Street, when a meter cop stopped to help push a broken down SUV to safety. Viewer Daniel La Salle snapped a photo of the nice moment downtown and sent it to FOX 5 on Friday.

We salute you, officer; it’s the little things that count. And we promise to move our van out of the two-hour zone on time.