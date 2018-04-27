Man, 2 boys rob market

SAN DIEGO — An adult and two boys robbed a market Friday in the Colinas Del Sol neighborhood of San Diego and the suspects remain at large, police said.

The robbery took place about 4:10 p.m. at the University Market located at 4950 University Ave., San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The two boys worked as lookouts by the door, Heims said. The man then jumped over the counter. He pushed the clerk aside and rifled the cash register stealing an unknown amount of money.

The three suspects then ran out of the store and fled on Winona Avenue.

No suspect descriptions were immediately available. No injuries were reported. The suspects were wearing dark hoodies, Heims said.