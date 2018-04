SAN DIEGO–┬áSan Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, along with more than 200 law enforcement and school leaders will join forces to host a School Safety Summit Friday morning.

The summit is a first of its kind.

“We are committed as a county to make sure all kids, all teachers on site can study and play in a safe environment,” Stephan told FOX 5.

Authorities will address the school threats that have plagued San Diego County schools over the past two months by announcing a new protocol.