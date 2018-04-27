Humane Society takes over all county animal services

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – The San Diego Humane Society is set to take over handling all animal issues in the county this summer; effectively tripling the amount of animals it deals with.

“It’s a lot more animals,” said Steve MacKinnon, Chief of Humane Law, San Diego Humane Society.

MacKinnon said the organization has been preparing for the transition for the past year. Starting July 1, the Humane Society will be taking over animal services for the county. Service contracts are with the cities of Carlsbad, Del Mar, Encinitas San Diego, Santee and Solana Beach. Santee and Carlsbad have been approved, negotiations are ongoing with the remaining municipalities.

“We’re staffing up considerably, very actively,” said MacKinnon.

Since January, the Humane Society has been working to hire 225 more people.

“We’re bringing on dispatchers, licensing people, medical care ... we’ve been doing all that staffing up,” said MacKinnon. “We’re in the process of bringing them on board, we’ll have them trained and ready to go for July first.”

MacKinnon said $3 million has been allocated for added staffing, expansion, and the addition of buildings and other equipment.

“That’s also to ramp up to buy radios, vehicles, extra food medicine, all these things this is what we’ve been planning for the past year,” said MacKinnon.

San Diego's yearly countywide animal intake is 44,000. MacKinnon said the intake at the Humane Society is about 17,000 a year.

“It’s about 1,000 to 1,500 a day and then we’re looking at maybe another 700 from the county, “ said MacKinnon.

MacKinnon said even with the additional animals, he feels confident the San Diego Humane Society will be able keep their 90% adoption rate.

“Since 2001 we haven’t euthanized a healthy animal,” said MacKinnon. “The fact that we’re going to staff up, have equipment and we’re going to have the facilities, we’re very confident we’ll be able to maintain those numbers.”