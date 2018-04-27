× Hit-and-run crash into restaurant gas line forces evacuations

SAN DIEGO — A driver plowed into a National City Jack in the Box gas line and sped off on Friday afternoon, forcing diners and restaurant employees to evacuate.

Chula Vista Fire Department Batallion Chief David Albright said that the vehicle, which hadn’t been located as of about 4:30 Friday, “sheared off” a gas meter at ground level.

Albright said that when crews arrived, gas was blowing heavily from the line and firefighters cleared out the restaurant.

CVPD was close to evacuating a nearby apartment, Albright said, but they were able to secure the line. San Diego Gas and Electric was called to make repairs.

No one was injured in the accident. The National City Police Department is investigating the crash.