Fred Warner reveals which NFL team he’s loved to draft him

SAN DIEGO – The NFL Draft is expected to heat up over the next couple days for some local players -- including Mission Hills grad Fred Warner.

The NFL Draft kicked off Thursday night with the first round of picks. San Diego State standout Rashaad Penny was selected by the Seattle Seahawks.

With Day 2 of the Draft set to begin Friday, Warner, another San Diego-area athlete, anticipates getting a call from a team. Warner, a star linebacker from BYU, could be the first player from Mission Hills High School to play in the NFL.

"I'm looking forward to hearing my name get called soon," he said. "It's fun to watch guys I trained and played with and against in high school and college get selected and live out their dream."

Thursday night, FOX 5 Sports Director Troy Hirsch asked Warner when he expected to get picked up by a team.

"I'm hoping to get my name called on Day 2. If I go to Saturday in Rounds 4 or 5, that'd be great, too," Warner said. "I just want a team that values me as a player and a place that I fit in."

Warner joked that "politically" he'd love to go to any NFL team, but admitted playing for the Cowboys would be a dream come true – as he grew up a fan of the team. The chances of getting picked up by the Cowboys are unlikely, as the Dallas team selected a linebacker during the first night of the 2018 Draft. '

Warner will be surrounded by friends and family Friday watching the Draft.

"My mom has been nervous since the day I left for college and throughout this whole process. That's what moms do," he said.