Driver pulled from burning wreck after crashing into tree

SAN DIEGO — Rescuers pulled a driver from a burning wreck after the car crashed into a tree in Scripps Ranch Friday morning, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.
The crash occurred at Scripps Creek Drive and Spring Canyon Road. SDFD said they’d completed their work at the scene shortly before 9 a.m.
Fire crews said a sedan carrying a single person crashed into the tree and burst into flames. Crews battled the fire and pulled the driver from his car, then transported him to a local hospital with traumatic injuries.
32.925141 -117.089279