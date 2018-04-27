Driver pulled from burning wreck after crashing into tree

SAN DIEGO — Rescuers pulled a driver from a burning wreck after the car crashed into a tree in Scripps Ranch Friday morning, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

The crash occurred at Scripps Creek Drive and Spring Canyon Road. SDFD said they’d completed their work at the scene shortly before 9 a.m.

Fire crews said a sedan carrying a single person crashed into the tree and burst into flames. Crews battled the fire and pulled the driver from his car, then transported him to a local hospital with traumatic injuries.

This is a vehicle rescue that was completed a short time ago at Scripps Creek & Spring Canyon. The driver was trapped in his burning car when our crews arrived. He was transported as a trauma patient and was the only occupant in the car. #teamwork pic.twitter.com/UbHfAdcntU — SDFD (@SDFD) April 27, 2018