Driver pulled from burning wreck after crashing into tree

Posted 11:22 AM, April 27, 2018, by , Updated at 11:30AM, April 27, 2018

SAN DIEGO — Rescuers pulled a driver from a burning wreck after the car crashed into a tree in Scripps Ranch Friday morning, San Diego Fire-Rescue said.

The crash occurred at Scripps Creek Drive and Spring Canyon Road. SDFD said they’d completed their work at the scene shortly before 9 a.m.

Fire crews said a sedan carrying a single person crashed into the tree and burst into flames. Crews battled the fire and pulled the driver from his car, then transported him to a local hospital with traumatic injuries.

Related stories