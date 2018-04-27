Adored ‘Surfing Padre,’ known for blessing SoCal waves, dies

SAN DIEGO – A man known as the “Surfing Padre” and who presided over the Blessing of the Waves in Orange County has died.
Rev. Christian Mondor died Wednesday after suffering from pneumonia, according to Saints Simon and Jude Catholic Church officials. Mondor served as an associate pastor at the church for decades, the Sacramento Bee reported.
The “Surfing Padre” would dress in his wetsuit and clerical robe and join other religious leaders during a yearly interfaith prayer ceremony in Huntington Beach. Thousands of people would participate in the Southern California tradition of acknowledging the significance of water in life, Orange County Register reported.
Mondor was 93.
Here are pictures from past Blessing of the Waves ceremonies: