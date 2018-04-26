Watch your step: It’s rattlesnake season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- San Diego County is warning residents that April often marks the start of "prime rattlesnake season," with the highest number of rattler sightings in each of the last two years.

“We always say that every season is rattlesnake season because of the moderate climate in San Diego County,” said County Animal Services Director Daniel DeSousa. “But when the temperatures start rising in the spring, so do rattlesnake sightings, and calls come in from the coast to the mountains.”

Between January and March of this year, the county's Animal Services division has only responded to 82 rattlesnake calls -- lower than the tally in previous years. But DeSousa said April is likely to bring a spike in sightings.

If San Diegans find a rattlesnake on their property, officials recommend watching it from a safe distance and calling County Animal Services. Animal control officers can safely capture the snake and take it to an area where it won't pose a threat to the public.

The county also released a set of tips for both avoiding snakes and treatment options if someone is bit by a rattlesnake.