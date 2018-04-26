SDSU reveals how proposed stadium could house NFL team

SAN DIEGO — San Diego State University on Thursday revealed plans for how a proposed stadium in Mission Valley could be expanded to accommodate an NFL franchise.

In a news conference, SDSU Athletic Director John David Wicker detailed how the proposed 35,000-seat stadium could be expanded into a 55,000-seat stadium for the NFL.

The proposed stadium would have more than 82 suites, five club sections, 50 loge boxes with lounge access, two end zone party decks and six exterior balconies.

In November, the university released plans for the proposed 35,000-seat stadium that would be home to the Aztecs football team, professional soccer and other events.

The proposed stadium is being designed by Populous, a global architecture and design firm that has designed over 2,000 projects, including Yankee Stadium.