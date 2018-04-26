Police seek help finding man who attacked woman at park

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Police are asking the public to help them find the man who robbed and sexually assaulted a young woman at Otay Park earlier this month.

Investigators told FOX 5 a woman in her 20s was attacked while walking up a staircase leading up to Connoley Avenue around 8 p.m. on April 16. Police said the victim was attacked from behind, beaten and at some point lost consciousness.

“I hope we find the guy because my sister walks home every day from that school right there and it’s just scary to have something happen so close to you,” Christopher Reyes said.

Chula Vista police officers recently visited several hundred homes to pass out flyers asking anyone with information to come forward. The flyer also asks residents who have surveillance cameras to call the police department.

“They were just passing out the flyers. We found ours out front, but I heard them talking to other neighbors and they were just asking questions. If we heard anything, or if we saw anything, which we didn’t that night,” Lisa Lozano said.

Detectives say they are reviewing surveillance video from one home but hope other useful information will come their way soon so they can get the attacker off the streets before he possibly commits a similar crime.

“I’ve seen they’re doing everything they can to catch him, and that’s really good,” Lozano said.

As police continue their search for the suspect, residents who live near the park said they are taking extra precautions.

“I don’t take my walks at night [anymore],” Lozano said. “In the daytime we’re making sure our gate’s locked. Even if we’re home we are just always locking it now for sure. Not even questioning it.”

At this time police do not have a description of the suspect.