Police search for missing boy, 12, last seen at school

SAN DIEGO — Police Thursday asked for help to find a 12-year-old boy who went missing from his school in Balboa Park near the San Diego Zoo.

Isaac Salgado’s family said he may have run away with a friend, the San Diego Police Department said. He was last seen around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday by staff at the Prime Time after-school program at Roosevelt Middle School, which borders the zoo to the north at 3366 Park Boulevard.

Salgado has never run away from home before, and was not acting unusual before his disappearance, SDPD officials said. Salgado does not have any medical or developmental issues. Salgado’s family believes he is with one of his friends.

He’s Hispanic, 4 feet 9, 110 pounds, with short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing khaki pants over tight blue jeans, a dark short-sleeve T-shirt and a maroon Roosevelt Middle School zippered jacket. He was carrying a white plaid backpack.

Anyone with information about Salgado’s whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.