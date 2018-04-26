Fire-gutted Escondido Country Club demolished to make way for homes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ESCONDIDO, Calif. -- It’s a big mess looking out Summer Blaney’s back porch in Escondido – but she likes what she sees.

“I’m really excited about it -- glad to see it go," said Blaney.

What’s “going” is the old clubhouse at the Escondido Country Club.

Demolition crews started knocking down the walls Thursday to make way for a new residential community.

“There’s going to be some new houses – hopefully good for us, investment wise – make things go up. I know there’s going to be some green spaces – so it’s going to be great for my two kids. I’m excited about it – I think it’s all great," Blaney said.

New Urban West is the developer knocking it down – for a project that includes more than 300 new homes, a new $10 million clubhouse with a restaurant, bar and pool -- along with 45-percent of the property preserved as open space.

“We’re moving full-steam ahead – looking forward to completion and we’re not going to miss a beat in making sure the community members who supported us and this project see progress and see their community revitalized," said project manager Jonathan Frankel.

But New Urban West doesn’t own the property yet.

It still belongs to Beverly Hills businessman Michael Schlesinger who bought the property in 2012 – then closed it down soon after.

Back in November, the City of Escondido approved the new project.

The next week, a fire gutted the clubhouse, which had become a magnet for transients and vandals.

And right now, a lawsuit is holding up the deal.

“We feel extremely confident the lawsuit really has no merit. It was filed by two individuals who have a vendetta against the current property owner and are seeking to delay project. We're confident the courts will throw it out and move forward," said Frankel.

33.119207 -117.086421