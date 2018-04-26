Deputies help save trapped driver after rollover crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO – Two San Diego County Sheriff's deputies in the right place at the right time helped save a driver trapped in his car after a crash.

The collision happened around 2:30 p.m. Thursday on northbound Interstate 805 near Home Avenue in the Webster area of San Diego.

A pickup truck and a silver Cadillac collided, causing the car to roll over and its driver to become trapped.

Among the people who rushed over to help the driver were two deputies.

Deputy Robert Rubio was pulled over the bus he was driving and let his partner Charles jump out.

"Once we saw the cars upside down, my main concern was whether the car was going to catch fire or not so I told my partner to pop the door so I can grab the fire extinguisher in case it does catch on fire," Charles said.

Rubio got out too, jumped the center driver, dodged traffic and ran over to help.

"Fortunately, we had other people there to help out. We had I believe two nurses there already on scene. They were helping out," Rubio said.

"We were there just to oversee everything until the fire department and CHP responded," Charles said.

Both deputies had left the sheriff's bus transportation hub and were headed south on I-805 to pick up prisoners at the South Bay Detention Facility when they saw the crash.

The driver of the Cadillac was taken to a hospital. The driver of the pickup was not hurt.