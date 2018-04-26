California drivers are the nation’s most aggressive, study says

SAN DIEGO — California is ranked as the U.S. state with the most aggressive drivers, which also makes them the most gas-guzzling motorists, according to a new study by GasBuddy.

The smartphone app company’s findings were based on habits like hard braking, speeding and rapid acceleration. These tendencies can waste gas and result in lower gas mileage by as much as 40 percent, causing drivers to make more trips to fill up, according to the study.

And at a current average of $3.56 per gallon, the Golden State has some of the most costly gas prices in the nation. This means Californians’ driving tendencies are causing them to spend more at the pump, GasBuddy found. Gas-guzzling habits can cost drivers up to $477 more per year in fuel consumption, according to the study.

Ranked behind California are Connecticut, Georgia, Texas, North Carolina, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, Kentucky and Arizona.