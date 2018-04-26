× Blast leaves dozens injured at Wisconsin oil refinery, reports say

SUPERIOR, Wis. — At least 20 people were reportedly injured at an oil refinery in Wisconsin on Thursday after a sudden explosion that witnesses said rattled the air like a “sonic boom,” FOX News reported.

The explosion broke out at Husky Energy oil refinery in Superior, Wis., the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported.

The Superior Police Department tweeted civilians should stay away from the area due to a “large incident.” WDIO reported workers were being evacuated from the building. Police have not asked nearby residents to leave their homes, FOX News reported.

This story is developing.