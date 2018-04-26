× Bankers Hill shooter pleads guilty to assaulting officers

SAN DIEGO – A man accused of shooting at police officers atop a Bankers Hill condominium building in 2015 brought his trial to abrupt end this week by pleading guilty to some charges and agreeing to a 20-year prison term.

Titus Colbert, 35, changed his plea Monday to guilty on four counts of assault with a firearm on peace officers and allegations that he personally used a firearm against each officer, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

He was arrested on Nov. 4, 2015 after a five-hour SWAT standoff while he exchanged gunfire with San Diego police, prompting airport officials to cancel landings at nearby Lindbergh Field for a time.

No one was injured in the shootings.

In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors dismissed four counts of attempted murder of a peace officer and various firearms allegations.

