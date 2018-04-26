AMC’s $5 movie Tuesdays are here to stay

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — AMC Theatres say $5 Ticket Tuesdays are here to stay.

The company announced this week that by “popular demand” the program that offers AMC Stubs members $5 tickets — and a $5 small popcorn/drink combo — will now be available every week.

Moviegoers can also plan their Tuesday evening movie ahead, as the promotion is now available for seats reserved online.

“Going to the movies is a time-honored tradition that movie-lovers of all ages can enjoy, and at AMC we are always looking for opportunities to make the experience not only more enjoyable, but also more accessible,” said Stephen Colanero, AMC’s Chief Marketing Officer.

San Diego-area AMC locations include Fashion Valley, Mission Valley, La Jolla, Poway, Otay Ranch and Chula Vista.

You can read more about the deal here.