Supporters of gas-tax repeal collect enough signatures for November ballot

SAN DIEGO – Activists wanting to repeal the gas tax now have enough signatures to qualify their initiative for the November ballot.

Supporters of the “Stop the Gas Tax” revealed Wednesday they’ve collected more than 830,000 signatures for their initiative to repeal recent increases in California’s gas tax and vehicle fees.

“We deserve better. We need to repeal the gas tax,” said former San Diego City Councilman and radio host Carl DeMaio, who is leading the effort.

The initiative involves the tax passed last year that raises the gas tax by 12 cents per gallon and diesel gas by 20 cents per gallon. The tax also includes a new vehicle annual tax ranging from $25 to $6,000 depending on the type of vehicle.

“A typical family of four, under the gas tax and vehicle tax increase, will end up paying $779.23 more on average every single year,” DeMaio said.

The tax is expected to raise $5.4 billion annually for road and bridge repairs and improvements to mass transit.

“This gas tax isn’t going to fill any pothole. It's only designed to fill one hole -- the budget hole,” said DeMaio.

FOX 5 spoke to local consumers who applauded DeMaio’s effort. They say every little bit helps.

“It could certainly help. Every little bit helps, 12 cents at a time,” said Vanessa Smith.