Sketch released of man who tried to kidnap 11-year-old girl

JAMUL, Calif. -- Deputies Wednesday released a sketch of a man who they say tried to kidnap a girl in Jamul.

The attempted kidnapping was reported shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday near Jamul Primary School on Lyons Valley Road, according to a news release from the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

An 11-year-old girl on a nearby dirt trail was approached and forcibly grabbed by a male, according to Sgt. K. Menzies. The child, who suffered a minor abrasion on her arm, was able to escape.

Deputies searched the area with the help of a helicopter but did not find the suspect.

The sketch shows a man with a large scar on his right cheek and wearing a hood.

The Jamul Dulzura Union School District notified families about the incident.

Deputies will provide extra patrols before and after school for the remainder of the week.

Detectives from the Sheriff's Rancho San Diego Station are investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.