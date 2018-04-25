San Diego woman attacked by ‘Golden State Killer’ speaks out

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- Police Wednesday said they arrested the infamous "Golden State Killer" in Sacramento more than 40 years after his rash of violent crimes began.

Former police officer Joseph James DeAngelo has been identified as the man believed to have committed 12 killings and 48 rapes across California from 1976 to 1986, authorities said.

San Diego resident Margaret Wardlow told FOX 5's Kathleen Bade she was just 12 years old when she was raped by the Golden State Killer at her childhood home in Sacramento.

Wardlow, who was DeAngelo's 27th victim, said the news of his arrest was a victory for herself and for all the people he is accused of terrorizing.

"I am elated," she said. "I am so happy that this case has finally come to an end and we have found the gentleman who is responsible for these murders and the rapes of all these women and has affected people throughout the state of California like no other person in the history of serial killers has."

Wardlow also said she never let the attack define her.

"It's never defined who I was or who I am today," she said. "I have never let an evil person interfere with my life, how I want to live it and I am very proud to be able to say that."

Wardlow said she looks forward to going to Sacramento to watch the proceedings.