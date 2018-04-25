× Officers seize $4.7M in drugs, capture 9 fugitives at border in single weekend

SAN DIEGO — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized over 800 pounds of drugs valued at more than $4.7 million and captured nine fugitives at the California-Mexico border in a single weekend.

Between Friday, April 20 and Sunday, April 22, the CBP officers found 590 pounds of methamphetamine, 193 pounds of cocaine and 23 pounds of heroin hidden in vehicles and strapped to smugglers’ bodies.

During the same span, the officers arrested nine people wanted for charges ranging from parole violations to burglary, assault and weapons violations.