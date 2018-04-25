× George H.W. Bush’s health is improving

HOUSTON — Former President George H.W. Bush was moved from an intensive care unit at a Houston hospital to a regular patient room, his office announced Wednesday.

Bush, 93, is expected to continue his recovery from the room for several more days.

He was admitted to the hospital Sunday morning after contracting an infection that spread to his blood.

“He is alert and talking with hospital staff, family and friends, and his doctors are very pleased with his progress,” Wednesday’s update read.

And there was room for humor in the statement, as well: “President Bush naturally thanks everyone for their prayers and good wishes. He also wants to assure everyone that, as good as he feels now, he is more focused on the Houston Rockets closing out their playoff series against the Minnesota Timberwolves than anything that landed him in the hospital.”

Barbara Bush, George’s wife of 73 years and the matriarch of the Bush political dynasty, died on April 17.