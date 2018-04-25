× Family escapes house fire uninjured

SAN DIEGO — Flames engulfed parts of a two-story home early this morning in San Diego’s Pacific Highlands Ranch neighborhood, prompting evacuations from nearby homes as firefighters battled the blaze, authorities said.

The family that was in the home reportedly escaped the burning house uninjured before firefighters arrived, officials on scene told dispatchers. San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews were dispatched just after 4:15 a.m. in response to a report of a house on fire near Blue Dawn Trail and Sierra Rosa Trail in an upscale community north of state Route 56 about midway between Interstate 5 and Interstate 15, according to an agency incident log.

The first crews on scene reported heavy smoke and flames spewing from the home. Firefighters quickly worked to evacuate nearby homes and search the burning house, though they later learned the family that was inside had all evacuated, firefighters told dispatchers. Fire crews reported the blaze was mostly contained to a garage and the flames were knocked down within about 20

minutes.

At least eight fire engines, trucks and ladder crews responded to the fire along with a battalion chief, paramedics and investigators.

There was no immediate information about a possible cause of the fire.