2 more flu deaths reported in San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — Two flu deaths were reported in San Diego County last week, the county Health and Human Services Agency announced Wednesday.

Health officials also reported 101 lab-confirmed flu cases in total last week, a drop from 175 cases the week of April 8. Emergency room visits by patients with flu-like symptoms also dropped from 2 percent to 1 percent in that period.

“It appears that we’re at the end of this flu season,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “However, people should continue to take precautions to avoid contracting the virus.”

Overall, there have been 341 flu-related deaths in San Diego County this season. Forty-four of the deaths involved patients under 65 years old, though victims have ranged from 1 to 101 years old.

This has been an unusually severe flu season. There were 86 flu-related deaths at this time last season, and 5,428 lab-confirmed cases, compared to the 20,661 reported cases so far this season.