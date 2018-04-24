Woman killed in Oceanside single-vehicle crash

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A single-vehicle collision turned fatal Tuesday morning, said Oceanside Police Department.

Around 3:45 a.m., police responded to a crash on SR-76 and Canyon Drive. Officers say they found a driver trapped in a vehicle upon arrival.

Oceanside Fire Department used Jaws of Life to remove the victim who was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas where she died from her injuries.

The victim was identified as a 68-year-old female.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation